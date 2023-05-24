Girls outshine boys in PSEB Class 12 results, secure top three spots

Girls have once again outperformed boys in the results of Class 12 state board examinations declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Wednesday.

Besides securing top three positions, the girls with 95.14 pass percentage have done better than the male counterparts. The pass percentage for the boys stood at 90.25.

Sujan Kaur of Dashmesh Convent Senior Secondary School Sardulgarh secured the first position in humanities group by scoring 500 marks out of 500 (100 per cent).

Shreya Singla of MSD Senior Secondary Public School Bathinda secured the second position with 498 marks (99.06 per cent) while Navpreet Kaur of BCM Senior Secondary School Jamalpur Colony in Focal point Ludhiana stood third with 497 marks (99.4 per cent).

According to the results announced by the board today, the science subject recorded 98.8 pass percentage, commerce 98.30 per cent, humanities 90.62 per cent and vocational 84.66 per cent.

This year, 6.25 per cent of the compartments have been recorded.

A spokesman of the department said this time 2, 96, 709 students appeared for the examinations, out of which 2, 74, 378 students have passed while 3637 students have failed.

He said while the pass percentage was 92.90 per cent in urban areas, the same was 92.17 per cent in rural areas. The passing percentage in government schools was 91.86 per cent, and private schools recorded 94.77 per cent while government-aided schools recorded 91.03 per cent.