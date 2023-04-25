Girls again outperform boys in UP Board Class 10, 12 exams

Girls again outdid boys in the Uttar Pradesh Board examination results for class 10th and 12th which was announced in a record time here on Tuesday.

In high school (class 10) the overall pass percentage was 89.78 per cent with girls’ pass percentage was 93.34 and that of the boys 86.64, the UP secondary Education Council announced. Similarly, the total number of successful students in XII Boards was 75.52 per cent, in which the pass percentage for girls was 83 and for boys, 69.34.

Sitapur’s Priyanshi Soni topped UP X Boards securing 590 out of 600 marks. Kushagra Pandey of Kanpur was the second topper.

Mahoba’s Shubh Chhapra topped the UP XII Boards securing 489 out of 500 marks. Saurabh Gangwar of Pilibhit and Anamika of Etawah got 97.20 per cent marks on the second number.

Fatehpur’s Priyansh Upadhyay and Khushi and Siddharth Nagar’s Supriya got third place in X Boards by getting 97 per cent of marks.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated all the successful students, their parents and teachers in the high school and intermediate examinations. He wished all the students a bright future.

Specially congratulating the meritorious students of high school and intermediate examinations, the chief minister said that the meritorious students have registered their names as toppers with their hard work.

He announced that students securing top 10 positions at the state level in the high school and intermediate board examinations would be honored by the state government at the state level and students securing top 10 positions in the district at the district level.

This year, a total of 58,85,745 students had registered for the high school and intermediate examinations, which included 31,16,487 class for X Boards and 27,69,258 for XII Boards.