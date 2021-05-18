21: FORE School of Management, New Delhi invites applications for its 15

months’ Full Time PGDM (Executive) management Programme for batch 2021-22. The programme is approved by AICTE.

The Executive programme offers professional and personal development along with new skills like Data Analytics & AI, Design Thinking, FinTech, Venture Capital, M&A, etc.

Classes shall commence from July 2021. The programme includes a complimentary international immersion programme and a 3 Months Project after completion of 12 Months Classroom training.

Graduates with a minimum of 50% marks and with a minimum of 5 years of work experience and having a valid score of CAT/XAT/GMAT/Other AICTE approved All India tests can apply to the programme. Scores of CAT 2017 – 2020 / XAT 2018 – 2021 Or GMAT taken after September 1, 2016, will be considered.

Apply online http://executive-pgdm.fsm.ac.in/.

The last date of application is 31 st May 2021

FORE School is located in heart of New Delhi, ranked 43 in NIRF Ranking 2020 is accredited by SAQS.

For more information write to – [email protected] or call on 011-41242415, 26569996.