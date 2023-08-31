Private technical Institutions seek extention of cut-off date for admission

The Federation of Self Financing Technical Institutions (FSFTI) on Thursday urged University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) to extend the cut-off date for admissions for technical courses in all approved colleges to 30 October, 2023 in view of recent heavy rains and floods in the northern region.

FSFTI president Dr Anshu Kataria said floods in entire north India specially in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and part of Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, etc. have affected everyone severely and students couldn’t apply for various courses due to lack of connectivity with other states.

“Not only this, more than 300 roads remain disconnected with the other parts of the country for more than a month in Himachal,” Kataria said.

FSFTI’s patron RS Munirathinam and general secretary, KVK Rao, said the aspiring students from North East also could not apply for their dream courses due to disturbance in the region. The curfew and non availability of internet was there for a long time in Manipur. Keeping all these facts in mind the last date for admission should be extended for 2 months at least, they added.

“This year, the students are worried for the session 2023-24 because the last date to apply for various courses is 15 September 2023 and lakhs of students will not be able to get the seats due to above mentioned reasons,” Kataria said.