The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) unveils Margdarshan Scheme 2023-24, an endeavor to revolutionize technical education across the country. The inauguration took place on Wednesday, with AICTE Chairman Prof. T. G. Sitharam leading the initiative.

The Margdarshan Scheme 2023-24 aims to enhance the quality of technical education in India by fostering collaboration among institutes.

Prof. T. G. Sitharam emphasized, “The Margdarshan Scheme 2023-24 sets the stage for an enhancement in the caliber of technical education in our nation. Through a synergy of institutions, we are charting a path towards educational development.”

Advertisement

The core of the Margdarshan Scheme involves allocating 30 lakhs to ten established institutes, designated as Margdarshan Institutes (MI). These institutions will mentor rural establishments without accreditation.

The launch event was attended by AICTE Member Secretary Prof. Rajive Kumar and other key AICTE officials.

The Margdarshan Scheme empowers institutions by granting access to resources available at Margdarshan Institutes. These include laboratories, libraries, innovation hubs, and more, empowering institutions to strengthen their academic infrastructure.

In addition to elevating National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) standings, the Margdarshan Scheme offers guidance to achieve National Board of Accreditation (NBA) and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditations. This support is delivered through training workshops, mentorship initiatives, and consultancy services.

Mentor Institutions eligible for the scheme include AICTE-approved institutions and Centrally Funded Institutions like IITs, NITs, IIITs, IISERs, IIMs, and IISc. Mentee institutions must hold AICTE approval.

The Margdarshan Scheme has garnered enthusiastic participation from technical institutes nationwide. Prof. Rajive Kumar, AICTE Member Secretary, commended the initiative, stating, “The response to the Margdarshan Scheme epitomizes the education community’s commitment to progress.”

Institutions keen to seize this opportunity are encouraged to submit applications by the deadline of September 30, 2023. The scheme’s implementation is set to span three years.

For details about the Margdarshan Scheme 2023-24, interested parties are invited to visit the official AICTE website at [https://www.aicte-india.org/schemes/institutional-development-schemes](https://www.aicte-india.org/schemes/institutional-development-schemes).