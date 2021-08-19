DSEU kicks off on-ground contests to select candidates for Shanghai WorldSkills 2022

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has begun conducting the state’s inaugural skill competition for the final selection of participants for the regional round of WorldSkills 2022 to be held in Shanghai in 33 domains ranging from mechatronics to bakery to cybersecurity.

On successful completion of the first round — an online event on multiple-choice questions held on 13 August 2021 (MCQ) to test basic knowledge and abilities of the candidates — DSEU kicked off on-ground competitions on 17 August. On days 1 and 2 of the on-ground events, the university successfully conducted competitions for four domains — health and social care, refrigeration and air-conditioning, painting and decorating, and welding.

ITI-Jail Road, AkzoNobel Okhla, and World-Class Skill Centre-Jail Road (operated by the Sun Foundation) were the three venues where these events were held.

Technical skills in these domains were tested through advanced test projects for which relevant equipment and raw material were provided and candidates were assessed for their efficiency, competence, and completion of projects.

Inaugurating the competitions and addressing the young skilled enthusiasts, DSEU Vice-Chancellor Neharika Vohra said, “It is a matter of great pride for the university to be conducting Delhi’s first-ever state-level competitions for WorldSkills. I am glad to see such excited faces among the candidates and I hope you are all able to perform to the best of your abilities.”

She emphasised, “Through the online screening process conducted for 31 domains, only six candidates each were selected on the basis of merit. I would like to congratulate all of you for this achievement and I hope the winners from this round after representing Delhi in the regional rounds will proceed to the national level and thereafter participate in WorldSkills, which will be held in Shanghai in 2022.”

She also added, “We are thankful to the National Skill Development Council, the Sector Skill Councils, and other industry partners which are assisting us in conducting the competitions.” Pro-Vice-Chancellor Snigdha Pattnaik, while congratulating the candidates, said, “This is the beginning of a long journey for many of you. This journey shall not only develop your domain-specific skills but also hone you for time management. Those who qualify today will be selected for the regional competitions and then will begin your training and preparation for the regional competitions.”

At the regional level, candidates from various states will compete in multiple domains to qualify for IndiaSkills 2021.