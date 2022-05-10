DSEU celebrates ‘Knowing Cuba Day’

Commemorating the crucial cultural connect between India and Cuba, the Delhi Government’s Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) celebrated ‘Knowing Cuba Day’ with great enthusiasm.

The festivities were attended by Alejandro Simancas Marin, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba.

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University hosted the first Spanish Language Day at Guru Nanak Dev DSEU Rohini Campus on 9th May.

The University along with the Republic of Cuba celebrated the uniqueness and cultural diversity of the two nations.

The special invitee for the event, Alejandro Simancas Marin, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba along with Prof Sonia Surabhi Gupta, Director, Centre for Spanish and Latin American Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia and senior leadership of DSEU including, Prof (Dr) Neharika Vohra, Vice Chancellor, DSEU, Prof (Dr) Snigdha Pattanik, Pro Vice Chancellor, DSEU, Prof (Dr) Rihan Khan Suri, Pro Vice Chancellor and other dignitaries were present at the occasion. Parents of many of the students also attended the event.

The 28 students of the BA Spanish program, Cultural Day presented a play on Student exchange experience with the Republic of Cuba, recitation of National Anthem of Cuba and India, enacting scenes from the popular Hindi movie Sholay in Spanish, and sang popular songs from Cuba and India, etc.