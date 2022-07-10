Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University announces special scheme for women candidates

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University offering 40+ programs across Diploma and Degree for the Academic Year 2022-2023, has announced a special scheme for women candidates at the University this year.

Prof Dr Neharika Vohra, Vice-Chancellor, DSEU on the plans for this Academic Year, said, “We have had an enriching experience with the first batch of students at DSEU. Welcoming the second batch is even more exciting. We have taken on board over 60 industry partners to support the experiential learning, internships, and placement opportunities for the students and in all ways possible to make a barrier-free learning environment for our students.”

“Our industry partnerships have been facilitating the programs and to an added extent assisting the students to make their learning experience better and providing them the means to access the resources as well,” Vohra said.

Sharing an example, she said, “Our Data Analytics program is designed for students to learn the latest technologies. When some of the students raised their concerns about not having the laptop to access these software, the University provided over 15 students in the Data Analytics program with second-hand refurbished and repaired laptops to assist them in the learning process. These are mostly first-generation learners and thereby it becomes even more essential for us to ensure their education is not restricted due to lack of resources.”

“Over 400 fee-waiver/scholarships received by students of the first batch at DSEU; not going to deny admissions due to financial constraints to eligible candidates,” Vohra said.

“Education should not be restricted by the income of the family, all eligible candidates to get scholarships at DSEU,” she said.

The University has a dedicated team to assist the students to avail of fee-waivers and scholarships. Regular interactive sessions of students with their Campus Director and the leadership team at the University have been scheduled in the last year to review the ongoing academic year.