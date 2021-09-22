DSEU and JLL sign MoU to enable skill development in Facilities and Hygiene Management

An MoU has been signed between Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) and JLL to impart education of skill development in Facilities and Hygiene Management. Under the partnership, JLL will be one of the key partners in designing the curriculum for BBA in Facilities and Hygiene Management, a first-of-its-kind course in India. The course shall include components of on-the-job training which shall be supported by JLL, along with placements for the young graduates.

Announcing the partnership, Prof (Dr) Neharika Vohra, Vice-Chancellor, Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University said, “We are thrilled to enter into a partnership with one among the world leaders in facilities management — JLL. It is indeed music to our ears to hear that JLL may consider absorbing the entire batch of 60 students on completion of their degree. At DSEU, we appreciate the support extended by JLL in curriculum design and the promise of having some of their senior leaders involved in teaching students. It is such academia-industry partnerships that have the potential to transform higher education in unexplored but high demand areas. At DSEU we are very excited about this partnership and also the possibilities that can be created.”

She further added that “The University is established with the express aim of changing the paradigm of skilling and making skilling aspirational. We take it upon ourselves to make our students job-ready. This means not just equipping them with the technical knowledge & skills but to teach them 21st-century skills, what we are calling ‘Face the World’ skills such as effective communication, interpersonal skills, critical thinking, problem-solving, and more to facilitate their career journey”.

Sandeep Sethi, Managing Director, Work Dynamics – West Asia, JLL, at the signing ceremony said, “We are proud to partner with Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University to introduce the undergraduate program in Facilities Management. The role of the facilities management industry has evolved tremendously in the past couple of years, especially in these unprecedented times and it’s important for students to understand how this industry can help in creating diverse new roles, upskill and contribute to a better world of work. As a purpose-led, responsible enterprise, we truly believe that this program advances the industry’s agenda and fulfils our commitment to give back to the community.”

DSEU among the 11 flagship courses is introducing BBA in Facilities and Hygiene Management. As seen in recent times, a great deal of emphasis is being placed on a clean and hygienic environment. The students during this course would be prepared to ensure basic regulatory standards of health and safety as well as the implementation of mechanised and automated hygiene measures in any infrastructure like offices, airports, railways, and so on. The course will run in a hybrid model where the university in collaboration with industry partners will ensure students have experiential learning via industry visits, live projects, internships, and more.