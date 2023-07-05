Bihar education minister writes to additional chief secy over negative news in media

Bihar education minister Prof Chandrashekher has written to additional chief secretary KK Pathak following the recent developments and interference of the media in the department.

Sources have said that Chandrashekher is not pleased with the activities of KK Pathak after he was appointed additional chief secretary of the education department.

Pathak has recently taken strong action against teachers who were found absent in schools. In the last three days, the department has conducted surprise checks in schools in Patna district and stopped the salary of 77 teachers after they were found absent.

Following the directions of Pathak, the district magistrates and district education officers are in action mode and visiting schools at regular intervals. He has also asked the school principals to open the schools on Saturday as well and teachers have been asked to follow the dress code of formal trousers and shirts and not jeans.

Sources have said that due to Pathak, the education minister failed to carry out the transfer-posting of officers in June. He is feeling helpless due to Pathak and hence targeted the media.

In a letter, he pointed out the media coverage of the department reported negative news excessively. He also pointed out that some officers are passing department information to the media which is in violation of the Bihar Public Service Commission article 1976.

Chandrashekher was in the news recently after he said that the CTET and STET pass job aspirants of Bihar are less talented than those of other states in Maths, Physics, Chemistry and English. This had led to massive outrage in Bihar.