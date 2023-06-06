Assam Class 12th result 2023 was declared today at 9 AM. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has put up the results on its official website.

The Assam State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced the AHSEC HS result 2023 via press conference. Approximately 2.72 lakh students from the Arts stream registered for this exam and a total of 47,485, and 20,907 students were registered for the Science and Commerce streams respectively.

The students who took the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) board examinations can check their scores on:

All these websites links

1. https://ahsec.assam.gov.in

2. http:/www.indiaresults.com/

3. https:/assamjobalerts.com/

4.https://iresults.net

5.https://exametc.com

6.https:/www.assamresult.co.in/

7. https:/www.results.shiksha/

8. https:/www.assamresult.in/

9. https://iresults.in

This year a total of 3,29,901 students appeared in the exam out of which 2,40,431 passed.

The overall pass percentage for the Arts stream is 70.12 percent, Commerce stream stands at 79.57 percent, Science students achieved 84.96 percent and Vocational stream is at 85.61 percent.

Taking to Twitter, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated students for HS results.

My congratulations and best wishes to all the successful candidates in HS examination. For those who could not do well this time, remember ~ We always have the power to work harder to achieve success. Do not give up. There is always a new beginning.#AssamHSResults — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 6, 2023

>