Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s father, Anand Singh Bisht, passed away today morning at 10:44 am. He was admitted at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) last month due to Kidney problem.

His father’s body is being taken to his village in Pauri district of Uttarakhand.

“Honourable CM’s father left for his heavenly abode at 10.44 am. Our deepest condolences,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Uttar Pradesh government Awanish Awasthi said in a statement.

Awasthi further took Twitter to share the news of UP CM’s death.

The news of his father breathing his last came to him in midst of the meeting . Unfazed by the news @myogiadityanath stood up only after completing the meeting on COVID-19. — Shishir (@ShishirGoUP) April 20, 2020

He told over Twitter that the news of CM’s father came amidst the meeting going on over COVID-19 crisis.

“The news of his father breathing his last came to him in the midst of the meeting. Unfazed by the news Yogi Adityanath stood up only after completing the meeting on COVID-19,” he said in a tweet.

However, UP Chief Minister said he would not be able to attend the last rites tomorrow due to the fight against the deadly coronavirus.

“I wanted to be with him during his final moments, but could not due to my responsibility to protect Uttar Pradesh’s 23 crore people. I will not be able to attend the funeral programme tomorrow due to the lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus. I appeal to my mother and my family members to follow the lockdown protocols while attending the funeral. I will visit after the lockdown ends,” he said in a statement.

Condolences pour-in for the demise of Adityanath’s father from different political personalities.

Former UP Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav condoled the death.

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी के पिता के देहावसान पर भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 20, 2020

Union Minister Smriti Irani also expressed solitude to UP CM over the loss.

My deepest condolences on the death of Shri Anand Singh Bishtji, father of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. May God give courage to the family to suffer pain in this hour of grief. Soulful tribute,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted.

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी के पिता श्री आनंद सिंह बिष्ट जी के निधन पर मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। ईश्वर इस दुख की घड़ी में परिजनों को कष्ट सहने का साहस दे। भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 20, 2020

Uttar Pradesh has witnessed over 1000 positive cases of coronavirus with 17 deaths.