As Rajasthan government’s order on sealing borders created panic at inter-state borders, the state partially withdrew its decision, allowing movement through its borders but with relevant permissions.

The state’s Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyavas said that inter-state movement of buses would not be affected due to the move, which will last for seven days.

Previously, the Rajasthan government sealed all state borders on Wednesday due to rising cases of Coronavirus in the state. The order by the state government stated that for a week, people could only enter or exit the state if they have a pass.

Sharing borders with the states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, Rajasthan will regulate all the to and fro movement from the state and no person can enter it without a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) from the administration or leave without a pass, Director General Of Police, Law and Order M L Lather said in an order.

The state administration had issued orders to all range IGs, SPs, commissioners and deputy commissioners regarding this matter.

Check posts along state borders were been put up with immediate effect for the next seven days.

The order states that the airports and railway stations too shall come under the ambit of the checking .

The district collectors and superintendents of police will be the authorities for issuing passes and only emergency cases like hospitalisation or death may be exempted, the order said.

All the states have now stated major relaxations after on May 30, the Centre took an exit step from the 68-day nationwide lockdown, declaring that the restrictions will be limited only to containment zones up to June 30 and that the prohibited activities will be opened in a phased manner in areas outside these zones, allowing restaurants, malls, religious places and education sectors to open in a phased manner.

Lockdown 5.0 or Unlock has kicked in with some major relaxations compared to the previous phase of the lockdown including travelling between borders of states.

Religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services and shopping malls have opened from June 8.

Till today the number of COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 11,368, with 123 fresh cases reported in the morning. While, more than 250 people have died due to Coronavirus.