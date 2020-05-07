All India Railwaymen’s Federation has written to Congress President on Thursday requesting her to keep aside political differences and avoid ‘petty politics’ at such a tough time like the spread of coronavirus.

“We have written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi and requested her that at this time everybody should unite and nothing should be spread in the country reflecting differences between people managing things and those sitting in opposition,” said Shivgopal Mishra, Gen Secretary, All India Railwaymen’s Federation.

Overcrowding at railway stations could lead to the spread of coronavirus, he said.

“I request not to destabilise a good system which is enabling migrants to return home in 115 special trains because of petty momentary political gains,” he said in the letter.

The controversy erupted after the Indian Railways started running Shramik Special trains from May 1 to ferry home migrant labourers stranded away from their homes in different parts of the nation.

Opposition accused centre of charging money from labourers for the train journey. However, the government countered the claim and sad that 85per cent of the fare is being given the Railways and remaining 15 per cent by the state government.