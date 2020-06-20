For violating the health norms, a total of 5,646 persons have been challaned here since Monday, Delhi Police said.

They were challaned on charges of flouting social distancing norms, not wearing face masks in public and spitting on roads.

Delhi Police further told that out of these 5,646 challans, 832 were issued on Friday.

Yesterday, the Delhi Police has also distributed 2,239 masks taking the total since Monday to 25,134.

The national capital has registered a total of 53116 cases of coronavirus out of which 27512 are active cases while 23569 are cured/discharged.

There are 2035 deaths registered due to the virus in the city.