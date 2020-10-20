India has recorded its lowest single-day spike with 46,790 new coronavirus cases in for the first time in nearly three months, according to the Ministry of Health.

India’s coronavirus case tally stands at 75,97,063, with 7,48,538 active Covid-19 cases. The active cases in the country which comprise 9.85 per cent of the total caseload. The number of active cases remained below eight lakh for the fourth consecutive day in the country.

In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 69,720 recoveries taking the total recoveries to 67,33,328. The recovery rate now stands at 88.63 per cent.

India, which remains the second-worst Covid hit nation in the world, has recorded 587 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll now stands at 1,15,197 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.52 per cent.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have reported the maximum cases in the last 24 hours. These states together account for almost half of all the new cases of coronavirus in the country.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a single day spike of 5,984 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total tally to 16,01,365 cases and 42,240 fatalities.

Delhi has reported 2,154 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,33,071 cases and6,040 fatalities.

West Bengal has been reporting a high number of the daily spike in new cases and deaths. West Bengal has reported 3,992 new cases taking its toll to 3,25,028 cases and 6,119 fatalities.

India has conducted a total of 10,32,795 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 9,61,16,771.