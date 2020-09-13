India has recorded a daily spike of 94,732 Covid-19 cases that has pushed the country’s total tally of coronavirus cases to 47,54,356 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

In the last 24 hours, India has recorded 1,114 fatalities, taking the total death count related to Covid-19 to 78,586.

India currently has 9,73,175 active cases. In the last 24 hours, 78,399 patients have recovered from coronavirus pushing the total tally to of recovered patients to 37,02,596.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are the five states that have recorded the maximum number of cases in the last 24 hours.

Delhi recorded its highest one day spike in Covid-19 cases with 43,312 cases in the past 24 hours taking the tally to over 2,14,000 cases.

Maharastra which is the worst affected state in the country has recorded 22,084 cases. With this rise, the states’ tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 10,37,765 cases. The state currently has 2,79,768 active cases of Covid-19.

India has conducted a total of 10,71,702 tests on September 12 taking the total tally of Covid tests conducted to 5,62,60,928.