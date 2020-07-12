Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that India was leading a successful fight in managing the coronavirus pandemic at a time when health services of most countries were collapsing.

He said that the whole world was concerned about how India — a huge densely populated country with a federal structure — would fight this pandemic, but today “the most successful fight against this pandemic has been fought in India.

“We are on a strong pedestal in the fight against COVID-19 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the motto ‘One People, One Thought, One Nation’,” Shah said while launching the Central Armed Police Forces’ (CAPFs) nationwide tree plantation drive in Gurugram which has set a target of planting 1.37 crore saplings.

He said only governments are fighting this pandemic across the world, but here in India, 130 crore people besides state governments are united in fighting this threat.

His remarks came when the country recorded 28,637 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total tally to 8,49,553 while the death toll from the disease climbed to 22,674.

In this fight, Shah said our CAPFs are playing a very important role whether it be markets, railway stations, whenever state governments have sought support in managing crowded places or the local police have sought the support of our security forces in enforcing the lockdown.

“I commend the brave CAPF jawans and applaud them for not only protecting and securing the nation but also having undertaken this massive campaign to plant more than one crore saplings of long lasting trees,” he said.