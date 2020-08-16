Former Indian cricketer and serving Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Chetan Chauhan died on Sunday due to complications caused by Covid-19.

Chetan Chauhan’s brother Pushpendra Chauhan confirmed the news.

“My elder brother Shri Chetan Chauhan has left us today after fighting a good battle. I sincerely thank everyone who had prayed for his recovery. His son Vinayak will be reaching anytime and we will then perform last rites,” Pushpendra told PTI.

The veteran cricketer who held the cabinet post in the Uttar Pradesh government had tested positive for the deadly virus in July. He was yet to recover fully when a further infection affected his kidneys and caused blood pressure problems.

Chauhan was hospitalised at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital in Lucknow and was later moved to Gurugram’s Medanta hospital when on Friday night.

His condition deteriorated, after which the doctors put him on life support.

Chetan Chauhan played a very significant role in taking the Indian cricket to new heights not only on-field, but also off-field. He served as Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in various capacities – president, vice-president, secretary and chief selector.

During his 12-year-long cricket career, he played 40 Test matches and scored 2084 runs with 16 half centuries and also took two wickets.

He was an opening batsman and accompanied Sunil Gavaskar, and the duo marked some significant first wicket partnerships in their career scoring over 3000 runs together.

He was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1981.

Not only cricket, Chetan Chauhan was a veteran in Indian politics also as he was a minister in Uttar Pradesh in the BJP government.

He was currently serving as the Minister of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, and Civil Security in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet.

Chauhan was twice elected to the Lok Sabha from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, in 1991 and 1998.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the former cricketer by saying, “Shri Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader. He made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

Shri Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader. He made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2020

Condolences for the late cricketer and BJP leader poured in on social media.

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार के मंत्री व पूर्व क्रिकेटर श्री चेतन चौहान जी ने अपने जीवन में पहले एक खिलाड़ी के रूप में और बाद में एक जनसेवक के रूप में देश की सेवा की। उनका निधन भारतीय राजनीति और क्रिकेट के लिए बहुत बड़ी क्षति है। मैं उनके परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 16, 2020

Deeply saddened by the passing of former cricketer and UP minister, Shri Chetan Chauhan ji. His death is a great loss for the Indian sports fraternity. My sincere condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/fF52DMsnbB — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) August 16, 2020

Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan ji. His contribution to the game as well as to administration will always be remembered! May god give strength to his family & loved ones! pic.twitter.com/6dvIlqZ7ke — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 16, 2020

पूर्व अंतरराष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ी, मंत्रिमंडल में मेरे सहयोगी, श्री चेतन चौहान जी के असामयिक निधन का व्यथित कर देने वाला समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। प्रभु श्री राम, श्री चौहान जी के परिजनों को इस अपार दुःख को सहने की शक्ति एवं दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 16, 2020

भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता और उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार में कैबिनेट मंत्री और पूर्व क्रिकेटर श्री चेतन चौहान जी के निधन का अत्यंत दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शान्ति प्रदान करें एवं शोक संतप्त परिजनों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।

ॐ शान्ति। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 16, 2020

श्री चेतन चौहान जी ने उत्तर प्रदेश में भाजपा संगठन को मजबूत करने के लिए अमूल्य योगदान दिया। वो दो बार भाजपा के सांसद भी रहे। आप करोड़ों युवाओं के प्रेरणा स्त्रोत थे। खेल से लेकर राजनीतिक जगत तक उन्होंने एक अलग पहचान बनाई। उनका जाना हमारे लिए बहुत बड़ी क्षति है। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 16, 2020

I'm so sorry to hear of the loss of UP Cabinet Minister, a dear friend and colleague @ChetanChauhanCr . My #condolences to the family!#ChetanChauhan pic.twitter.com/8inPyPKucM — Rajiv Pratap Rudy (@RajivPratapRudy) August 16, 2020

Saddened by the demise of former cricketer and Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Shri Chetan Chauhan.

My Condolences to his family and friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hxO2Zys9P5 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) August 16, 2020