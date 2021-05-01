In order to avoid people from rushing to hospitals, Congress has launched a teleconsulation to give medical advice on the pandemic and people can get prescriptions.

The helpline named ‘Hello Doctor’ has been launched by the party to get advice from doctors and mental health professionals during the pandemic.

“India needs to stand together and help our people. We have launched ‘Hello Doctor’, a medical advisory helpline. Please call +919983836838 for medical advice. Dear Dr’s & mental health professionals, we need your help. Please enroll on,” Rahul Gandi tweeted.

The Congress has also established a control room in all the states and a central control room in Delhi to help people in distress.

India recorded 4,01,993 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, setting yet another grim one-day record, taking the overall caseload to 1,91,64,969, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

This is the first time the country’s caseload has crossed the 4 lakh mark in a day.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 32,68,710.

With 3523 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll is at 2,11,853. In the last 24 hours, 2,99,988 recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 1,56,84,406.

(With IANS inputs)