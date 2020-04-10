Congress’ interim President Sonia Gandhi on Friday held a meeting with the party’s state chiefs against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic and sought to know how the government in their states is working on the issue and what the party is doing to help out people in distress.

“The nation is fighting against the pandemic… we are prepared to contribute in the fight and every Congress worker is serving the people. Due to lockdown, migrant labourers have travelled to their native places, our workers helped them collectively, and I am thankful and obliged for the work done by you all”

“As you are aware I and Rahul Gandhi have written letters to the Prime Minister to give suggestions. We hope that government will make a strategy to face this challenge as the poor farmers and labourers are in pain,” she said.

Gandhi said due to the lockdown, the economy is in shambles. The economy was already in a bad phase and the problem will get aggravated so we should be ready to help the people, she added.

She on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting five measures to curb government expenditure” and to divert these funds to fight the deadly virus.

In her letter, she suggested that the Central Vista project of approximately Rs 20,000 crore be scrapped, government advertisements in media tbe stopped as well as foreign visits of ministers and other dignitaries, and asked to divert the money in the PM-CARES fund to the PM’s National Relief Fund.