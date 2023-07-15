Who is Ashwani Thapa, the man who treated Uttarakhand villagers to a momo party?

There are many ways in which we can make each other happy. One such kind heart-warming gesture was shared on the Internet by YouTuber Ashwani Thapa.

Ashwani shared glimpses of his travel to the village Buranskhanda in Uttarakhand. In the video, Ashwani is seen spending time with an entire village where he gave a momo party to everybody, along with a cake.

The vlog shows his plans getting almost canceled but for the efforts of his associates, Ashwani managed to treat the village with momos.

Advertisement

Who is Ashwani Thapa

Ashwani Thapa is a YouTuber. In his own words, he is doing a video travel series across India. Ashwani’s goal is to get one million subscribers. “I want to travel to all the states of India and before he returns to his home/hometown he wants to have one million subscribers.”

There are 30 houses in the village and he wanted that all villagers should participate. He got 1800 momos made and to make it more fun, he had planned many contests and fun activities related to momos for the villagers. Rains played spoilsport for a while, after which people started arriving. The occasion was to celebrate Father’s Day. Children from the village were the happiest with the games being played, along with a treat of momos and the cake.

He had got the momos made from Dehradun, a shopkeeper helped him with arranging the cold drinks, some chipped in with the paper plates.

The video gathered lot of appreciation from viewers, with over 17K views. People thanked the YouTuber for making villagers smile in these uncertain times of inclement weather when rains wreaked havoc in north India.

A viewer wrote, “ I have been away from my home and India for the past one year. Seeing these happy faces and my home made me feel happy … and thank you for cleaning up”.

“There’s not even a single sec where I’ve stopped smiling while watching this,” wrote another one.

“Brother you tried something different and that’s what make me happy and at last me safai dekh k dil khush ho gya Btw love the video,” said another viewer complimenting him for the clean up exercise after the momo party got over.