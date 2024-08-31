Yadav seeks L-G’s intervention to combat air pollution in Delhi

Delhi congress President, Devender Yadav has sought the intervention of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena in combating air pollution during winter months in the national capital.

Yadav alleged tthat the people of Delhi no longer trust Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai’s hollow promises of combating air pollution.

He added that even after completing over a decade of being in power, the Aam Aadmi Party Ministers have no clue about the core reasons for Delhi’s air pollution, and how to combat it.

He also claimed that the AAP Minister were only looking for excuse to cover up their failure in combating air pollution, which is primarily on the account of dust emanating from broken roads, vehicular fumes and the unceasing construction activity in and around the city.

Speaking on the pollution issue, Yadav said that the toxic air has become a serious health concern for residents of Delhi, particularly children and old people.

He alleged that Gopal Rai’s 14-point Winter Action Plan for pollution control is a copy-paste effort, which the Kejriwal Government has been doing for the past 10 years, without taking any constructive action at the ground level to check the severe air pollution.

He added that the Kejriwal Government was least concerned about controlling air pollution. It is evident from the fact that it held no meeting of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee since February this year.