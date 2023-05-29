Workshop on emerging technology held

A day long IT workshop on Emerging Technology in Digital Transformation was held on Sunday at Bhubaneswar where Umakanta Jena, former director NIC said it is a platform for knowledge sharing, networking and collaborative discussions.

The workshop was conducted by Gupta Event Management as part of its ongoing IT software Expo at Janta Maidan, Bhubaneswar.

We believe that this event will provide valuable insights into therapidly evolving IT landscape and serve as a catalyst for grow than development in the IT industry stated Mr Jena.

This work shop was attended by various eminent speakers from various parts of the country with wide experience in the industry like Dr. R N Behera (Artificial Intelligence), Prashant Sharma (Block Chain Technology), Dr. Stalin Mishra (BI &Data Science) , Abhijit Singh Anand (Cyber Security ) , Dr. Pabitrananda Patnaik (e-Governance Applications),Sanjay Kanungo ( Digital Transformation), Jayanta Kumar Mishra (Geographic Information System) , Sakyasingha Mahap a t r a ( Robotics & its Future) , Amit Prakash Nayak (Digital Marketing), Niladri Mohanty (Quantum Computing).

More than 150 participants from various sectors joined the workshop.