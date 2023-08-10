IIT Delhi to hold its 54th convocation on August 12

IIT Delhi’s 54th annual convocation ceremony will be held on August 12. Dr. Gagandeep Kang, an eminent virologist and professor of microbiology at Christian Medical College, Vellore, will be the Chief Guest on this occasion.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, said over 2350 graduating UG and PG students will be awarded degrees during the convocation ceremony. During the 54th convocation ceremony, graduates of the first batch of M.Tech. in Electric Mobility, Interdisciplinary M. Tech. in Cyber Security, Masters in Public Policy, Master of Science in Research (MSR) in Materials Science and Engineering and Joint PhD programme with the University of Queensland, Australia, will be awarded their degrees.

Meritorious students will be awarded the President’s Gold Medal, the Director’s Gold Medal, Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma (Former President of India) Gold Medal, Perfect Ten Gold Medal and the Institute Silver Medal.

Advertisement

At the convocation ceremony, the Institute will also honour its esteemed alumni with the prestigious Alumni Awards 2023.

Speaking about the IIT Delhi – Abu Dhabi campus, Prof. Banerjee said it is envisioned as a research-centric campus of the Institute that will contribute to the research and academic ecosystems of Abu Dhabi and the UAE, and in the process, contribute to IIT Delhi’s growth and strengthen linkages between the two countries.

A temporary campus for IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi is already assigned, and work for customisation of the existing facilities to IIT Delhi’s requirements has already started. The campus will formally start its operations in a few months, and academic programs are expected to commence in early 2024. In due course, the Institution will migrate to a permanent campus. Other administrative, academic, and operational policies regarding IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi are being developed and discussed in anticipation of the formal launch early next year.