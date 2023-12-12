Taiwan seeks cooperation with India, US to meet cyber threats

Taiwan on Tuesday called for cooperation among democratic and like-minded countries against cyber threats for their shared prosperity and security.

”There is a need for collaborative efforts by Taiwan, India and the US to counter the growing threat of cyber-related attacks, especially since all the three countries will have general elections in 2024,” Taiwan’s Representative to India Baushuan Ger said.

He was speaking at a workshop organised by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India in collaboration with the US Embassy and the United Service Institution of India (USI) on cyber security.

Advertisement

The workshop, conducted in the hybrid format, covered core aspects of cyber security, information infrastructure and processes needed to sustain the increasing digital base of economic activity. The workshop was attended by key policy makers, technical specialists and prominent personalities from the private sector with international backgrounds.

In his opening remarks, USI Director General B K Sharma highlighted the efforts being made by the USI to counter cyber threat.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti remarked that technological collaboration was essential to safeguard cyberspace in the US, India and Taiwan.

Former National Cyber Security Coordinator Gen Rajesh Pant delivered the keynote address. He pointed out the high risk of geopolitics on cyber security and the importance of supply chain.

Mr Anshuman Tripathi, Member of the National Security Advisory Board in the PMO spoke highly about Taiwan’s secure cyber system, US advanced technology and the expertise of engineers from India. Close partnership among the three countries will be hugely beneficial for dealing with future challenges.