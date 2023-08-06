Van Mahotsav: Delhi Govt launches internship portal

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday inaugurated the fourth Van Mahotsav at Polo Ground, Delhi University from Chandni Chowk, Lok Sabha constituency.

During the programme, an internship portal https://internship.eforest.delhi.gov.in was launched for youth interested in the environment and forest field.

Rai shared that the main objective of this portal is to make today’s youth aware about the functioning of the Forest and Wildlife Department. This internship programme will help the youth to discover new technologies and techniques for the benefit of the department’s functioning.

In the programme, MLAs of Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency– Rituraj Jha, Akhileshpati Tripathi, Pawan Sharma and Rajesh Gupta, MCD Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, Delhi OBC Commission Chairman Jagdish Yadav and former MLA Jitendra Singh Tomar; Paryavaran Mitras, members of RWAs and children and teachers of Eco Clubs from various schools registered their participation.

The Delhi government has set a target of planting more than 52 lakh saplings this year. Apart from this, 50 lakh plants / shrubs will be planted by the NDMC. Free medicinal plants were also distributed by the department to all the people present in the program.

He said the result of this is that today the pollution level of Delhi has seen a reduction of more than 30 per cent in the last eight years. Every year a tree plantation drive is carried out in the state under the Green Action Plan by the Government of Delhi, Rai said.

“Due to this, Van Mahotsav was started from IARI Pusa on July 9 to give impetus to the tree plantation campaign included in the 14 points of the Summer Action Plan. Continuing in the same vein, today we are celebrating the 4th Van Mahotsav programme in the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. Students and teachers from various schools are present here to support the government in this commendable initiative,” he said.