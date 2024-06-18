UP launches comprehensive tourist survey to enhance visitor experience

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department and the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, are jointly conducting a survey to assess tourist footfall in all the districts of the state.

The first phase of the survey began on 1 June and will continue until June 30. The second phase will run from August 1, 2024, to July 31, 2025.

Officials of the tourism department said here on Tuesday that this survey aims to collect data on tourists, including their categories, accommodation preferences such as hotels, and other relevant information. The information gathered will help in making informed plans and implementing effective tourism schemes. The Indian Institute of Public Administration has been designated as the implementing agency for this project.

UP is rapidly developing in the field of tourism. Last year, more than 480 million domestic and foreign tourists visited the state, an increase of over 50 per cent compared to 2022. The government is continuously working on developing tourist spots and facilities. Through this survey, accurate information about the number of tourists and available accommodations will be obtained. This data will not only aid in planning but also enhance the facilities provided to tourists.

In addition to tourist sites, the survey will cover bus stations, airports, railway stations, and accommodation points such as hotels, restaurants, dharamshalas, guest houses, and homestays. Employees of the implementing agency are counting tourists and uploading the data to an app.

State Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh stated that Uttar Pradesh is rapidly developing its tourism infrastructure and advancing in the field of tourism. The government is continuously working on developing tourist spots to provide a unique experience to visitors. This survey will certainly boost development efforts and help offer better amenities to tourists.