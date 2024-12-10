UP tourism reached Nepal, invited to participate in Mahakumbh-2025

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has invited Nepali citizens to participate in the Pratagraj Mahakumbh starting from January 13. The invitation was given during the first ever ‘India-Nepal Tourism Mart’ organized in Nepal from December 7 to10.

A team of tourism department officials and tour-travel operators had gone to Nepal to promote the major tourist destinations of UP. The team visited Pashupatinath Temple, Durbar Square, Chandragiri Hills, Janakpur to promote the confluence of cultural and spiritual beliefs between India and Nepal which is continuing for centuries.

UP Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said here onTuesday that many special packages have been prepared for the visitors in view of the Maha Kumbh.

These packages will facilitate travel not only to Prayagraj but also to other holy sites like Varanasi, Ayodhya and Chitrakoot.

Devotees will be treated to unique experiences like Akhara Experience, Kalpavasi Experience and Yoga and Meditation sessions, which will give the feel of a complete spiritual journey.

Best arrangements are being made for the stay of tourists. A tent city is being prepared, where tourists will get modern facilities. There are also preparations to provide the facility of exciting helicopter joyride to show the aerial view.

Jaiveer Singh said that there will be two big food courts in Sangam area. These food courts will offer a variety of high quality cuisine as per the preferences of domestic and international visitors.

A digital Kumbh Museum is being developed, where visitors will be able to know the historical and mythological significance of events like Samudra Manthan. Apart from this, plans for a water laser show near the Sangam and grand illumination on Naini Bridge are also underway.

The Tourism Minister said that UP is the land of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram, Krishna and Lord Buddha. According to mythological beliefs, it is here that Kashi sits on the trident of Lord Shiva. There are many holy pilgrimage places like Chitrakoot, Naimisharanya, where one must visit at least once to bless one’s life.

During this time, the Government of Nepal was requested to send a team of tour-travel operators from its place to Uttar Pradesh, so that they can experience these wonderful places from close and include these places in the itinerary.

The Tourism Minister said that Nepalese entrepreneurs and other important people associated with the tourism industry participated in the event organized on December 10 in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu.

During this, two short films made on Mahakumbh-2025 were shown. It was told that the upcoming Mahakumbh will be held in the holy city of Prayagraj between January 13 to February 26, 2025. More than 40 crore devotees are likely to arrive in it.

Our preparations are focused on ensuring world-class infrastructure and facilities while enhancing the divine experience of each visitor.

