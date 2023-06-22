Two doctors sacked for fabricating evidence against security forces

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has terminated the services of two doctors, who allegedly fudged the post-mortem report of two girls of south Kashmir’s Shopian who died due to drowning in May 2009 “working for Pakistani agencies”.

The “doctored post-mortem report” was used as an evidence of rape and murder of the two girls against the security forces.

The sacked doctors, identified as Bilal Ahmad Dalal and Nighat Shaheen Chilloo, have been accused of actively working for Pakistani to hatch a conspiracy with its assets within Kashmir to fabricate the post-mortem report of Asiya and Neelofar, who had died by accidental drowning on 29 May 2009.

The ultimate aim of the duo was to create disaffection against the Indian state by implicating the security forces in the fabricated case of rape and murder. Investigation has revealed that the top echelons of the then government knew about the facts that were conveniently buried, while Kashmir burnt for almost seven months, sources said.

Allegations against the security personnel triggered violence in Kashmir during which at least seven persons died and 103 were injured. As many as 251 FIRs were registered in different police stations for rioting, stone pelting and arson. Besides, 29 police personnel and six paramilitary personnel suffered injuries.

According to an estimate, Rs 6,000 crore worth of business was lost in those seven months. The Hurriyat Conference gave a 42-hour shutdown call during which more than 600 incidents of lawlessness were reported during the period.

The two girls, Asiya and Neelofar, were found dead in a stream in Shopian leading to allegations that they were raped and murdered by security personnel. Kashmir came to standstill due to widespread violence. The situation improved only after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) started investigating the matter. During the probe, it was found that the two women were never raped.

Sources said Dr Nighat Shaheen Chilloo, who is working as a gynaecologist at Sub-District Hospital in Budgam, and Dr Bilal Ahmad Dalal, working as a medical officer at NTPHC in Shopian, were found to be key players in hatching the conspiracy. “Dr Chilloo and Dr Dalal and many others were the lynchpin of this subversion and obstruction of justice. In the Shopian case, they acted on behalf of Pakistan and terrorist groups to create unrest in the Valley,” it is alleged.

“The government has invoked Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India to sack the two doctors after investigation clearly established that they acted on behalf of Pakistan ISI and the terror outfits.”.