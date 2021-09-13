Two children die in Delhi building collapse

Two children died and one person was injured after a four-storey building collapsed in North Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi area Monday morning.

DFS Chief Atul Garg said three persons, including two children, were rescued from the spot and rushed to the hospital. The kids, however, were declared dead soon after.

The Delhi Fire Services said they received a call about a house collapse at 11.50 am. Initially, five fire tenders were sent and one person was pulled out. The police are trying to ascertain how the building fell.

“We have deployed seven fire tenders at the spot now. Teams are removing debris and conducting search operations. It is suspected that two people are trapped, but nothing is confirmed,” said Garg.

A senior police officer from the North district said that the station house officer and other police personnel are also at the spot, helping in the search operation. The area has been sealed temporarily with barricades.

DCP North Delhi, Anto Alphonse said two children unfortunately died.

The kids were sitting in an e-rickshaw while their mother stepped down to buy groceries, just outside the building, an eyewitness said.

“It is suspected the labours who were working on the ground floor could be trapped. The work of removal of debris is going on,” said a senior police officer.

During the incident, a pan shopkeeper was present in his shop on the ground floor. On the first, second, and third floor, families living there were not present at the time of the incident and the houses were locked.

North Municipal Corporation of Delhi Mayor Jaiprakash said it is suspected the building was under dilapidated condition. “We have also ordered an inquiry about how the ground floor was being reconstructed,” said Jaiprakash.