Troubled by man, three minor boys stab him to death

In a shocking incident, three minor boys reportedly stabbed a man multiple times in the Raj Park area of Outer Delhi. The victim was later rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital located in Mangolpuri, where he died during treatment.

A police official of Outer District confirmed the news and identified the deceased as Ajay 30, a resident of Sultanpuri, Delhi. His body has been preserved at the mortuary for post-mortem.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at Raj Park police station and all three Juveniles in Conflict with Law (JCLs) have been apprehended. Further police are investigating the matter.

According to a police source, information about the incident was received on September 28 at around 8.24 PM from Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. The caller informed that one injured with multiple stab injuries namely Ajay has been admitted in the hospital by his sister Rinki.

Immediately a police team reached the hospital where the injured was lying, unconscious. Multiple stab injuries were found on his chest and other parts of body. The victim later died during the treatment.

The sister of the injured stated that a boy living in her neighborhood has committed the crime along with two of his friends, all minors.

Further enquiry revealed that the deceased used to demand money from all of them for liquor and used to beat them on many occasions.

The police team have apprehended all the 3 accused and are interrogating them.