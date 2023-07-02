Delhi Police conducts surprise night inspections at various places across city

Delhi Police Special Commissioner of Police Sagar Preet Hooda made surprise visits to many areas of Delhi for late-night checking, said an official.

Delhi Police checked the police personnel posted on the night picket, checked the security arrangements, and interrogated several vehicles at the West District Janakpuri night picket as well, said the Police.

Surprise visits by Delhi Police will continue, said a police officer.

“Delhi Police is checking the barricading which is done at night to check its vigilance. We are seeing where the barricades have been installed and where the checking is being done. Today checking is being done in Mangolpuri, including Sultanpuri and many other areas of Delhi,” said Special CP Sagar Preet Hooda.

This came after a rise in criminal activities in Delhi.

Last week, in a shocking broad daylight robbery near Pragati Maidan Rs 2 lakh was allegedly robbed from a delivery agent and his associate at gunpoint.

A 28-year-old woman was attacked with a sharp object on her face in Delhi’s Kalkaji, police said last Sunday.

A 19-year-old youth was stabbed, and his cousin sustained injuries allegedly after being attacked by a man in Delhi’s Brijpuri area last Friday.

Two sisters were allegedly shot dead in Delhi’s Ambedkar Basti area, and a 21 year-old-man was murdered in the Mangolpuri area last month.

A 19-year-old student was also stabbed to death outside the Delhi South campus recently.