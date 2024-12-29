Transport Department refutes Kejriwal’s claim of probe against CM

The Transport Department, on Sunday, refuted Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that a false case was being prepared against the incumbent Chief Minister Atishi.

The AAP National Convenor and former Delhi chief minister claimed on December 25 that Atishi may be arrested in a fake case by Central agencies at the behest of the saffron party in a case related to the Transport Department.

Prashant Goyal, ACS Transport Department, in a letter to CM Atishi, dismissing Kejriwal’s as misplaced and misleading, called it a political stunt.

“My attention is drawn to news reports wherein the former CM is seen alleging that an inquiry is being contemplated in the Transport Department implicating your goodself in the matter pertaining to free bus ride for women,” he wrote to the chief minister.

“I would like to place on record that no such inquiry has ever been contemplated by the Transport Department. Also no communication has either been received from the vigilance department, GNCTD in this regard. The aforesaid claim is absolutely misplaced and misleading,” he added.