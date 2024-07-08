Transfer of 5,000 teachers was done to ruin schools of Delhi govt: Atishi

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Monday said the transfer of 5,000 teachers was done to “ruin” government schools and the education revolution” of the city as part of a conspiracy.

The statement of the minister comes after the Directorate of Education (DoE) of Delhi government on Monday put on hold its 2nd July order relating to transfer of around 5,000 teachers who are continuing for more than 10 years in the same school.

Notably, on 4t July, Atishi had asked Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to immediately withdraw the transfer order of around 5,000 teachers issued on 2nd July by the DoE.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference, the Minister said, “Through an order issued by the DoE this morning, the ‘unjust’ transfer order issued on July 2 under which more than 5,000 teachers were transferred has been stopped.”

Pointing out that the teachers, children and their parents were worried after the 2nd July order, she said, “On 2nd July, I had promised the people of Delhi, teachers of Delhi government schools, children and their parents that no matter how many conspiracies the BJP hatches, we will not let the Delhi government schools be ruined, we will not let this education revolution stop. I am happy that due to this struggle of the people of Delhi, the BJP had to withdraw this transfer order through its LG. This is the victory of the people of Delhi.”

Attacking the BJP, Atishi said, “No matter how many conspiracies BJP hatches to trouble the people of Delhi, to stop their work, the Arvind Kejriwal government will keep fighting for Delhiites. No matter how much struggle we have to endure, we will keep fighting for the people of Delhi.”

“I want to tell the BJP that no matter how many conspiracies they hatch to destroy the schools of the Delhi government, as long as Arvind Kejriwal is the Chief Minister of Delhi, he will keep fighting for the people of Delhi, and will keep working for them,” she said.