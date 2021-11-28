TN on alert over new Covid variant Omicron

The Tamil Nadu health department has issued advisories to all the district collectors to be on high alert over the new variant of Covid-19 virus, Omicron. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has already stated that this is a highly dangerous variant and hence the state government has issued advisories to all the district collectors of the state.

The state health department has also issued alerts to all the major airports in the state and testing facilities are being ramped up at Chennai airport.

Health department officials told IANS that the government is contemplating to increase more counters for testing at Chennai international airport.

State health secretary, Dr J. Radhakrishnan has already informed the district collectors to track those who have reached foreign countries and to monitor these people.

State health minister, Ma Subramanian told IANS, “We have received information from the Union health ministry regarding the Omicron virus and the state health department has already issued directives to all the district collectors and we are working according to the guidelines issued by the central government regarding arrival of passengers from foreign countries.”