Follow Us:
  1. Home / Cities / TDP attacks Andhra govt’s move to stop publishing GOs on website

TDP attacks Andhra govt’s move to stop publishing GOs on website

The TDP leader alleged that the state government is being subjected to disrepute by ‘false GOs and arbitrary payments’.

IANS | Amaravati | August 17, 2021 12:25 pm

tdp, andhra, rao

Photo: IANS

Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former minister Devineni Uma Maheshwara Rao on Tuesday attacked the Andhra Pradesh government’s move to not post its orders (GOs) on a website accessible by all.

“Are you hiding the GOs to cover your mistakes? Is it not blindfolding the people to the only post the GOs government likes,” alleged Rao.

He termed this move as a violation of the rights of people by allegedly keeping them in the dark about governance issues.

The TDP leader alleged that the state government is being subjected to disrepute by ‘false GOs and arbitrary payments’.

According to reports, the AP government on Monday decided to stop the practice of publishing GOs on http://goir.ap.gov.in/ website.

Using this website, anybody could access all government orders and GO numbers earlier, which may not be the case anymore.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Due to cyclonic circulation, low pressure likely over Bay of Bengal
Andhra CM's cousin alleges threat to life, seeks protection
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy joins Koo App