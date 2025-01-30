“Someone who has multiple Police cases registered against him”: BJP’s Kailash Gahlot criticizes AAP candidate from Bijwasan seat

BJP candidate from Bijwasan, Kailash Gahlot on Thursday strongly criticized the AAP’s candidate for the constituency, Surendar Bhardwaj, citing multiple criminal charges against him.

Addressing a press conference, Gahlot referred to AAP’s initial pledge of fielding candidates based on the three Cs–corruption, crime, and character–and expressed disappointment over Bhardwaj’s candidacy.

“When AAP was formed, they had said that when they would select candidates they would take note of 3 Cs – it became famous. If a candidate has corruption charges against them, crime charges against them, and the third C stood for character, then if a candidate doesn’t qualify for these 3 Cs, they would be denied a ticket,” he said.

Gahlot alleged that the AAP candidate has multiple cases registered against him including accepting bribes and outraging the modesty of women.

“I say this with great sadness and shame, what kind of candidate has AAP fielded from Bijwasan (Surendar Bhardwaj) – someone who has multiple Police cases registered against him? These are not normal cases, these include cases of accepting bribes, manhandling public servants,and outraging the modesty of women. Yesterday, a Police case was registered against him at Palam Police Station – forging documents and using them,” the BJP leader said.

On the Bijwasan seat, Kailash Gahlot, a former AAP leader, is in the electoral fray against the ruling party’s candidate Surender Bharadwaj and Congress’ Dharmpal Chandela.

On January 15, Gahlot submitted his nomination as the BJP candidate for the Bijwasan constituency. Gahlot who served as a minister in the AAP government had joined the BJP in November last year.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 5, with the vote counting set for February 8.

As the election date approaches, the contest has heated up, with the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party all vying for victory.

In the 2020 elections, AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats, while BJP secured just 8 seats. Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has struggled in recent polls, failing to secure any seats.