Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio of Education, interacted with some Principals of government schools on the eve of Teacher’s Day on Sunday over breakfast and discussed the future plans for the government schools, education and children of Delhi.

During ‘Sunday Breakfast’ meeting, he motivated principals to innovate for developing a better school environment, sharing them with other schools, establishing better relations between the school and the community. On behalf of the state government, he also thanked them for influencing the lives of lakhs of children through their work.

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia said: “As the Education Minister of Delhi, I am proud that our school heads are constantly innovating, thinking afresh, adopting innovations for the betterment of schools, teachers and children. Today not only Delhi but the entire country is proud of the wonderful work of our school principals because they are the main link between the government and the schools, who ensure the implementation of all education policies at the ground level and ensure that each child is positively impacted by it.”

He added that whatever changes the world is seeing today in the Delhi government schools have been made possible because of the efforts of our school principals.

“By promoting innovative ideas of all their fellow teachers, encouraging teachers and children to do better, establishing a better relationship between the teacher-students community, and creating a conducive learning environment in the school, our school leaders have helped Delhi government schools flourish in the past seven years. Now these teachers and principals of the Delhi government schools will work towards making India No.1 in the country,” he said.

Further expressing his gratitude to teachers, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia said: “Our teachers have contributed incredibly in nation building. They have influenced millions of lives with their work. They prepare our children, who are the foundation of the country.”

He said that today whatever revolutionary changes are being witnessed in the education system of Delhi, it is the result of the “collective efforts of Team Education of Delhi. We saw the vision of imparting quality education to all our children and our teachers worked hard to make it a reality,” he said.