The Siliguri Metropolitan Police arrested two persons with one gun, nine rounds of live cartridges and 330 gram brown sugar from Matigara last evening.

The seizure comes days after the police recovered a large cache of arms, seven 7- mm pistols, 91 rounds of live cartridges and 14 magazines after conducting raids at different areas at Matigara.

The police had arrested four persons, including three residents of Bihar, from two different locations on 20 January.

The frequent seizure of arms and ammunition in the run up to the Assembly elections has given rise to concerns.

The two persons arrested yesterday, who have been identified as Samser Ali and Sahab Ali, hail from Dalkhola in North Dinajpur district. The Siliguri Court today remanded the duo in 12 days’ police custody, sources said.

“Investigations have revealed that their main business was drug peddling,” a source said.

The four persons arrested on 20 January were identified as Rahul Trikhatri, Suman Chowdhury, 70, and his 20- year-old son Bhanu Kumar, and Md Saddam Alam, residents of Bhagalpur in Bihar. Police officers had then said that investigations suggested that the trio had been planning to sell the arms in Siliguri, Islampur and Balurghat.