Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » Cities » Siliguri » Cops nab man for IPL betting

Cops nab man for IPL betting

Police seized Rs 6,900 in cash and two mobile phones from the possession of Basudeb Saha of Shiv Ram Pally under Ward 40 in Siliguri.

Statesman News Service | Siliguri | May 12, 2023 1:17 pm

Representational Photo

Advertisement

The Siliguri Metropolitan Police has arrested a person for his alleged involvement in cricket betting during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday night.

Police seized Rs 6,900 in cash and two mobile phones from the possession of Basudeb Saha of Shiv Ram Pally under Ward 40 in Siliguri.

Acting on a tip-off, the special operations group and the Bhaktinagar police station raided Saha’s grocery shop where he and his brother would run a betting syndicate. His brother, however, managed to give the police the slip.

A specific case is being registered under proper sections of the law at the Siliguri Police Station, police sources said, adding that they had been booked under the West Bengal Gambling and Price Competition Act.

Sources said that Saha has been remanded in three days’ police custody by the court.

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Cops ask banks to upgade ATM alarm systems
Two more held with arms, drugs
Four held in Siliguri with arms, ammunition

Advertisement