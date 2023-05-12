Cops nab man for IPL betting

The Siliguri Metropolitan Police has arrested a person for his alleged involvement in cricket betting during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday night.

Police seized Rs 6,900 in cash and two mobile phones from the possession of Basudeb Saha of Shiv Ram Pally under Ward 40 in Siliguri.

Acting on a tip-off, the special operations group and the Bhaktinagar police station raided Saha’s grocery shop where he and his brother would run a betting syndicate. His brother, however, managed to give the police the slip.

A specific case is being registered under proper sections of the law at the Siliguri Police Station, police sources said, adding that they had been booked under the West Bengal Gambling and Price Competition Act.

Sources said that Saha has been remanded in three days’ police custody by the court.