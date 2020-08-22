As the Covid-19 infection graph goes up with every passing day, the Covid taskforce in South Dinajpur has decided to continue with the lockdown for one more week until 26 August, while the number of broad-based containment zones has also gone up. While Buniadpur municipality has not been included in the containment zone list, the entire Gangarampur and Balurghat municipality areas have fallen in such zones that now number 30. On the other hand, the report of the district health department shows the number of Covid patients in the district crossing the 3000 mark, with 150 new infections detected last night.

The Covid task force today met in Balurghat for a weekly review meeting.

“All offices, government or private, except offices involved in essential and emergency services, will run with 50 percent staff at a time. The movement of all vehicles, including e-rickshaws and two-wheelers will be stopped in containment zones. The inter-district and inter-state cargo and passenger movement along National Highway and other major roads in public of private vehicles will, however, not be affected,” a source said.

“Business establishments will remain open from 8 am to 2 pm daily, while the movement of residents in containment zones will be strictly regulated and will be allowed only for very essential purposes. The taskforce has also decided to follow all norms of social and physical distancing and the use of mask in public places. This lockdown will continue for five more days until 26 August,” the official source said.

“The taskforce has decided to continue including certain areas in the broad-based containment zones in the district. Thirty zones have been detected, including Balurghat and Gangarampur municipality,” district magistrate Nikhil Nirmal said.

Three die in Siliguri

In Siliguri, three persons who had tested positive for Covid-19 died today. A 27-yearold from Cooch Behar died at the Desun (Covid) Hospital at Kawakhali. Sources said two more persons died at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH).

104 cases in Darj dist

Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Darjeeling district, with 104 fresh cases detected, sources said. The Siliguri Municipal Corporation area witnessed 80 cases. On the other hand, three cases have been found in Darjeeling Municipality area, one in Kurseong, two cases in Kharibari, 34 at Matigara, 13 in Naxalbari and four cases at Sukna, sources said.

Malda dip continues

Malda, meanwhile, continued to witness a dip that it has seen in the number of cases in the past four days. Only 37 samples were tested positive for the virus last night at the VRDL in the Malda Medical College and Hospital. Manikchak had eight, EBM nine and Chanchal- I five cases, a;ong with other blocks, sources said.

350 held in Siliguri

In Siliguri, police arrested more than 350 persons for violating the lockdown orders in the past two days. The arrested have been booked under Under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, sources said.

The town witnessed total lockdown in the past two days, with hundreds of police personnel hitting the roads, stopping people and seeking explanations from them.

SMC safe home opens

The 70-bed safe home at the Siliguri Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium started functioning today.

Asymptomatic Covid patients or those exhibiting mild symptoms and those who do not have facilities for home isolation are admitted at such safe homes.

There are eight separate beds with eight oxygen cylinders too in the stadium safe house, it is learnt.

Sources said six persons were admitted at the safe home there today. “ Seven persons were admitred earlier , but one person has been shifted to the Covid hospital,” the sources said

“Adequate number of doctors and nurses will be here,” said a health department official.