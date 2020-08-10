Rotary Club of Siliguri Green proceeded with its 4th Covid Combat Service Project by organising a virtual meeting of the presidents and secretaries of Resident Welfare Associations (RWA), in Siliguri, today.

The motive was to bring them together such that they could all exchange, discuss and share their ideas and strategies to be followed in the residential complexes in Siliguri in the fight against COVID-19.

Project chairman, Abhishek Garg and his team, including Pankaj Garg, Sandeep Agarwal and Ramesh Singhal, said that the event was named ‘Encounter COVID 19’. They also said that the event was the first of its kind in north Bengal.

The presidents and secretaries of more than 25 Residential Welfare Societies shared best practices being adopted to fight the disease, whom they also felicitated as ‘Corona Warriors’.

After the event, Rotarian Abhishek said, “The basic idea behind the event was to promote inter-dependence of the various residential societies of north Bengal during and post-COVID-19. This was the first time such an event was held in north Bengal where more than 25 Residential Welfare Societies came together on a virtual platform to share their best Covid combat strategies. We tried to create a platform where all the residential societies can come and work together.”

According to the project chairman, some 48 people participated in the event, out of whom around 12 were club members and the rest were from different societies.

Club Town, Metro Heights, Green View, Green Valley, HIG Uttarayon, Model Town, Space Town were among the residential complexes.

District 3240 Assistant Governor Sandeep Ghoshal and district secretary Sunil Agarwal also participated in the event. Besides, two guest speakers, who have recovered from the virus, also shared their personal experiences.

The club had also undertaken other Covid- related projects, making oximeters and personal protection equipment kits available to common people at affordable prices, while recently, the Club also started a COVID ambulance helpline service.