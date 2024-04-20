Over 75+ voting pc in 3 constituencies: EC

The first phase polling in North Bengal today was by and large peaceful barring some stray incidents of violence as percentage of polling registered by the Election commission till 5 pm was 77.57 per cent.

The EC assessment of by and large peaceful polling notwithstanding, allegations of vitiation of polling came trickling in at the CEO office from time to time and as EC sources put it that as many as 421 allegations had been registered throughout the day.

The BJP, which has demanded repoll in some seats had lodged as many as 303 complaints.

Meanwhile, the EC claimed that polling percentage in Cooch Beharwas 77.73%, Alipurduar 75.54% and Jalpaiguri 79.33%.