As the inauguration of Atal Tunnel at Rohtang would be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third public event only in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic so far, the BJP-led Himachal Pradesh government is making all out efforts to make it a “grand event”.

HP Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday held separate meetings with Deputy Commissioners, ministers and state BJP office-bearers regarding the preparations for the 3 October event when PM Modi will dedicate Atal Tunnel to the nation.

Addressing the meeting of Cabinet ministers, MLAs and BJP office bearers, Thakur said as many as 90 LED Screens would be established in all the district headquarters, assembly constituencies’ headquarters and important places of the state so that people could witness the historic moment. “The BJP functionaries must ensure that maximum of 200 persons at each venue witness this historic event by maintaining social distancing and using face masks. Efforts should also be made to connect maximum people by various means of social media to watch the inaugural ceremony and address of the Prime Minister,” he added. Chief Minister said it was the third public function of the PM Modi in COVID-19 pandemic after Ayodhya which shows the importance of this tunnel for the Nation and also his benevolence towards the people of the state.

The event would have been magnificent but Corona pandemic has forced us to strictly follow the norms of social distancing, he said.

The Chief Minister also urged the party functionaries to ensure adequate coverage in the social media regarding messages welcoming PM Modi for inaugurating the Atal Tunnel and expressing gratitude towards him after the event. “PM Modi will be inaugurating the Atal Tunnel at 10 am on 3 October and he will address a public meeting at Sissu in Lahaul-Spiti district at 12 noon and at Solang at 1.15 pm,” he added.

Thakur, in a virtual meeting with Deputy Commissioners, directed them to ensure proper sitting arrangements at all the 90 venues earmarked for LED screens for live telecast of inauguration of Atal Tunnel Rohtang.

He asked them to ensure social distancing and use of face masks by the people in these venues. “It should be ensured that the live telecast of the event be made available at headquarters of panchayats of the state.

For this, the district administration must ensure coordination with the Information and Public Relations for its live telecast. Besides, Deputy Commissioners must direct SDMs and BDOs of concerned districts to make elaborate arrangements for sitting of the people in these venues,” he said. He further stated that people should be motivated to watch live telecast on their social media handle so that maximum people could witness this event. State BJP chief Suresh Kashyap urged party functionaries to ensure maximum participation of the event at their respective places to make it a mega show.

Organizing Secretary Pawan Rana said party workers should trend #ataltunnelrohtang on their social media handle.

Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister J C Sharma, Advisor to Chief Minister R N Batta and Director Information and Public Relations Harbans Singh Brascon were also present on the occasion.