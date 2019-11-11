Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) has recorded 44.93 percent increase in Profit After Tax (PAT) during the second quarter of 2019-20 from 430.21 crore to 623.50 crore in the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said with the favourable weather conditions, various projects generated 7498 million units of electricity as compared 6342 million units last year.

It has resulted in company’s revenue increasing by 25.84 percent from Rs 751.52 crore to Rs 945.71 crore and the Profit Before Tax (PBT) grew 33.44 percent from Rs 561.21 crore to Rs 748.88 crore.

Sharma said 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station which is the country’s largest underground power house and 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station are creating new benchmarks in hydro sector each year.

He further informed that SJVN has recently entered into MoUs with Himachal Pradesh government for implementation of 8 Hydro Projects. The total capacity of these projects is 2388 MW and the development of these projects involves investment of Rs 24,000 crores.

SJVN has also forayed into the fields of Renewable Energy, Power Transmission and Thermal. SJVN has envisaged Internal Growth Targets and is vigorously marching forward for achieving installed capacity of 5000 MW by 2023, 12000 MW by 2030 and 25000 MW by year 2040.