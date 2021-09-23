SJVN, HP University sign MoU for skill development

Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) and University Institute of Technology (UIT), HP University on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for skill development of the students and give them knowhow on the latest trends of engineering and technology.

The MoU was signed by D P Kaushal, SJVN executive director and UIT director Professor P L Sharma.

SJVN chairman and managing director N L Sharma said the MoU was in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for skill development and it will lead to capacity building and providing relevant industry exposure to the students.

“The agreement is testimony to SJVN’s commitment towards holistic growth and development of the society by providing opportunities to the students of the state for skill development,” he added.

He stated that this MoU will not only go a long way in the capacity building and skill development of the budding technology graduates. But it will also promote joint research, innovation and exploration in the latest trends and various streams of engineering and technology.