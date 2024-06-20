Shootout at Bilaspur court complex in Himachal Pradesh; one injured

One person was injured in a shootout near the Bilaspur Court complex in Himachal Pradesh in broad daylight on Thursday.

The injured has been identified as Saurabh Patial, the main accused in the attack on former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur.

As he approached the court for his appearance following his bail unknown assailants opened firing causing panic and even damaged vehicles in the area as Patial ran towards the court to seek refuge.

The police reached the spot and immediately rushed Patial to a local hospital from where he was referred to AIIMS Bilaspur for further treatment due to his serious injuries.

The police have registered a case and have started an investigation.

Bilaspur Deputy Superintendent of Police Madan Dhiman confirmed the incident and said that the police apprehended a suspect and launched a search operation to arrest his accomplice.

The police are investigating the motive of the attack and also probing any connection to the assault on the former MLA.