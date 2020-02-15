Punjab government on Saturday offered to supply the sugar produced in the cooperative mills of Punjab to the Himachal Pradesh.

The offer was made by Punjab Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa during his meeting with the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at Himachal Bhawan in Chandigarh today.

Thakur directed the Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies, Himachal to work on the proposal.

He also suggested the Punjab minister submit a comprehensive proposal mentioning the financial aspects on this account and said the Himachal Pradesh government would actively consider the proposal.

HP State Civil Supplies Corporation Vice Chairman Baldev Tomar, Food and Civil Supplies Department secretary, Amitabh Avasthi, Punjab Sugarfed Chairman Amrik Singh Aliwal and other senior officers were present in the meeting.