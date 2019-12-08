A PhD scholar in Law from Himachal Pradesh University, Priyanka Thakur, whose physical disability is 54 per cent, has been selected for HP Judicial Service.

HP University vice-chancellor Prof Sikander Kumar has congratulated her on her success and said that the varsity is proud of her.

Ajai Srivastava, Member of Executive Council and Nodal Officer for Disability Affairs said the result of HP Judicial Service Exam was declared on Saturday evening.

Associated with Umang Foundation, a public welfare trust for the disabled, Priyanka Thakur hails from village Vadala of Indora in Kangra district. Her father Surjit Singh is a retired Inspector of BSF and mother Srishta Devi is a homemaker.

She did her LLB from HP University Regional Centre at Dharamsala and LLM from HPU Shimla campus.

She has also qualified UGC NET and presently pursuing PhD.

Priyanka didn’t take coaching for judicial service and devoted several hours per day in self-study.

She gives credit for her selection in Judicial Service to her parents, teachers, and the emerging disabled-friendly environment on the campus.

“People normally ignore women and especially with disabilities. But if you have self-determination and confidence, you can achieve any heights,” she said.